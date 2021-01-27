General Dynamics Corp. Profit Drops In Q4

(RTTNews) - General Dynamics Corp. (GD) announced earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.00 billion, or $3.49 per share. This compares with $1.02 billion, or $3.51 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.7% to $10.48 billion from $10.77 billion last year.

General Dynamics Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $1.00 Bln. vs. $1.02 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.49 vs. $3.51 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.54 -Revenue (Q4): $10.48 Bln vs. $10.77 Bln last year.

