General Dynamics Corp. Profit Advances In Q4, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - General Dynamics Corp. (GD) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.01 billion, or $3.64 per share. This compares with $992 million, or $3.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $11.67 billion from $10.85 billion last year.

General Dynamics Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.01 Bln. vs. $992 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.64 vs. $3.58 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.68 -Revenue (Q4): $11.67 Bln vs. $10.85 Bln last year.

