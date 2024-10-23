General Dynamics Corp. Reports Rise In Q3 Income, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - General Dynamics Corp. (GD) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $930 million, or $ per share. This compares with $836 million, or $3.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $11.671 billion from $10.571 billion last year.

General Dynamics Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $930 Mln. vs. $836 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $ vs. $3.04 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $11.671 Bln vs. $10.571 Bln last year.

