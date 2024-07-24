General Dynamics Corp. Announces Advance In Q2 Profit, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - General Dynamics Corp. (GD) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $905 million, or $3.26 per share. This compares with $744 million, or $2.70 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.0% to $11.98 billion from $10.15 billion last year.

General Dynamics Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $905 Mln. vs. $744 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.26 vs. $2.70 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $11.98 Bln vs. $10.15 Bln last year.

