General Dynamics Corp. Announces Advance In Q2 Income, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - General Dynamics Corp. (GD) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.01 billion, or $3.74 per share. This compares with $0.91 billion, or $3.26 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.44 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.8% to $13.04 billion from $11.98 billion last year.

General Dynamics Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.01 Bln. vs. $0.91 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.74 vs. $3.26 last year. -Revenue: $13.04 Bln vs. $11.98 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.