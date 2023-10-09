General Dynamics Continues To Gain

(RTTNews) - General Dynamics Corp. (GD) shares are adding more than 7 percent on Monday morning trade, continuing an uptrend since October 5th, supported by the announcement of a $967 million contract modification for Virginia-Class submarines.

The company has scheduled its quarterly earnings on October 25.

Currently, shares are at a six-month high and trading at $235.66, up 7.15 percent from the previous close of $219.94 on a volume of 1,169,784.

