General Dynamics Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GD

In trading on Thursday, shares of General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $233.96, changing hands as low as $233.32 per share. General Dynamics Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GD's low point in its 52 week range is $200.65 per share, with $256.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $232.82. The GD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

