General Dynamics (BER:GDX) Price Target Increased by 6.13% to 263.22

The average one-year price target for General Dynamics (BER:GDX) has been revised to 263.22 / share. This is an increase of 6.13% from the prior estimate of 248.01 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 223.49 to a high of 332.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.41% from the latest reported closing price of 213.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2381 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Dynamics. This is a decrease of 86 owner(s) or 3.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDX is 0.39%, a decrease of 3.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.18% to 271,710K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Longview Asset Management holds 28,289K shares representing 10.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Newport Trust holds 16,437K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,507K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 19.92% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 14,605K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,884K shares, representing an increase of 4.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 5.36% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 8,370K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,895K shares, representing a decrease of 18.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 25.12% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 8,263K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,787K shares, representing a decrease of 18.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 18.77% over the last quarter.

