General Dynamics beats profit estimates on strong demand for weapons

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

January 25, 2023 — 07:15 am EST

Written by Nathan Gomes for Reuters ->

Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. defense contractor General Dynamics Corp GD.N on Wednesday beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit, as its unit that produces Abrams tanks and combat systems benefited from higher demand for weapons.

The United States and its allies have ramped up their defense spend and supported Ukraine with billions of dollar in military aid after Russia invaded the country last year, helping U.S. defense contractors that count on the government for a big chunk of their revenue.

Sales at General Dynamics' combat systems unit rose 15.5% to $2.18 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31, while revenue at its aeronautics unit that builds and develops the Gulfstream jets fell nearly 4% to $2.45 billion amid ongoing supply chain constraints.

The company's jet delivery fell marginally to 38 units from 39 a year earlier.

"We had good backlog growth, with robust demand at Gulfstream," said General Dynamics Chief Executive Officer Phebe Novakovic.

Its book-to-bill ratio, a comparison of orders received to units shipped and billed, was 1.2-to-1 for the quarter, while backlogs stood at $91.1 billion.

Overall net earnings rose to $992 million, or $3.58 per share, in the fourth quarter, from $952 million, or $3.39 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a profit of $3.54 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

