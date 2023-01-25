General Dynamics beats profit estimates on strong demand for business jets

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Gulfstream jet maker General Dynamics Corp GD.N on Wednesday beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit on strong demand for business jets.

Net earnings rose to $992 million, or $3.58 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $952 million, or $3.39 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a profit of $3.54 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

