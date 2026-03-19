General Dynamics' Arm Wins a $15.38B Navy Deal for Submarine Support

General Dynamics Corporation’s GD business unit, Electric Boat, recently clinched a modification contract involving the Columbia Class submarines. The award has been offered by the Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C.

Details of GD’s Deal

Valued at $15.38 billion, the contract is expected to be completed by June 2035. Per the terms of the modification contract, the company will provide support in areas such as design, lead yard services, sustainment, enterprise planning initiatives and supplier development efforts to strengthen the submarine industrial base for the Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine program.



The majority of the work under this contract will be executed in Groton, CT.

GD’s Growth Prospects

According to a report from the Mordor Intelligence firm, rising military conflicts, terrorism and border disputes have driven nations across the globe to focus more on national security, with investments in enhancing their submarine fleet. This surge is fuelled by the increasing demand for advanced technologies like stealth capabilities, underwater surveillance and long-range strike systems, as well as the growing complexity of modern naval warfare. Mordor Intelligence also forecasts that the submarine market will witness a compound annual growth rate of 3.98% during the 2026-2031 period.



This is likely to benefit General Dynamics, a prominent contractor in the submarine market. Its Electric boat business division is responsible for all aspects of design and engineering and leads the construction of Columbia-class ballistic missiles and Virginia-class attack submarines.

Opportunities for Other Defense Players

Other defense companies that are likely to enjoy the perks of the expanding global submarine market have been discussed below.



Huntington Ingalls Industries HII: Through its Newport News Shipbuilding division, HII is involved in producing the Columbia-class and Virginia-class submarines, two key assets of the U.S. Navy. The company also provides fleet services to its submarines around the world, offering modernization, repair and installation services.



Huntington has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 14.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HII’s 2026 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 3.3%.



BAE Systems BAESY: It plays a vital role in the production of advanced submarines, particularly in the United Kingdom’s defense sector. BAE Systems is the primary manufacturer of the Astute-class nuclear submarines, which are integral to the Royal Navy's fleet.



BAE Systems has a long-term earnings growth rate of 14.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAESY’s 2026 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 56.1%.



Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC: It is a renowned provider of missile launch systems for naval submarines. The company manufactures Launcher Subsystem hardware to support the Columbia and Dreadnought common missile compartment program.



Northrop has a long-term earnings growth rate of 4.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NOC’s 2026 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 4.6%.

GD Stock’s Price Movement

Shares of GD have surged 33% in the past year compared with the industry’s 25.3% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

GD’s Zacks Rank

GD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.