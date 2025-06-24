General Dynamics' Arm Secures $621M Contract to Aid SGT Stout Program

General Dynamics’ GD business unit, General Dynamics Land Systems, recently clinched a $621.1 million worth modification contract to provide systems, parts, services and support for the SGT Stout program. The award has been offered by the Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, AL. The contract is expected to be completed by Sep. 29, 2028.

Significance of GD’s SGT Stout Program

General Dynamics’ SGT Stout is an armored vehicle capable of strengthening the U.S. Army’s short-range air defense (SHORAD) dominance. Built on the advanced Stryker A1 chassis, the vehicle delivers a lethal and mobile solution against a wide range of aerial threats. With integrated target-acquisition systems and compatibility with the Army’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense command systems, the SGT Stout enhances operational effectiveness in Multi-Domain Operations.



These advanced features likely drive its growing demand, reflected in the latest contract win.

Growth Prospects for General Dynamics

Rising geopolitical tensions, defense modernization programs, increased military spending across nations, along with advancements in armored technology, mobility and survivability features, have been driving the demand for combat vehicles worldwide.



This must have prompted the Mordor Intelligence firm to forecast a compound annual growth rate of 5% for the global armored fighting vehicles market during the 2025-2030 time period.



This is likely to benefit General Dynamics, a prominent contractor in the combat vehicles market. Its Land Systems unit is a prominent forerunner in a wide range of armored vehicles, like the M1 Abrams main battle tank, the Stryker family of eight-wheeled armored fighting vehicles, the Light Armored Vehicle (LAV) family and the Ajax family of armored fighting vehicles.

Opportunities for Other Defense Stocks

Other defense companies that are likely to enjoy the perks of the expanding global armored fighting vehicles market have been discussed below.



RTX Corporation RTX: RTX’s XM30 Combat Vehicle is a next-generation tracked and armored fighting vehicle designed to meet the crucial problems of the future battlefield. It offers unrivaled troop protection and incorporates technology to keep men and women in armor ahead of the enemy.



RTX has a long-term earnings growth rate of 9.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RTX’s 2025 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 4.2%.



Textron Inc. TXT: Textron's COMMANDO armored vehicle series offers the best combination of combat-proven lethality, survivability, mobility and sustainability. This vehicle can also be used as an ambulance, armored personnel carrier or support utility vehicle in a variety of configurations.



Textron has a long-term earnings growth rate of 10%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TXT’s 2025 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 6.6%.



BAE Systems BAESY: BAESY has a diverse portfolio of combat vehicles, including CV90 Armadillo, ADAPTIV, M109A7, BvS10 and many more. Its M88 HERCULES family of vehicles enhances the performance, survivability and responsiveness of the combat-proven M88A2 armored vehicle.



BAE Systems has a long-term earnings growth rate of 13.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAESY’s 2025 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 62.6%.

GD Stock’s Price Movement

Shares of GD have gained 2.8% in the past month compared with the industry’s 4.8% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

GD’s Zacks Rank

GD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

