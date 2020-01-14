General Dynamics About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (GD)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/16/20, General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.02, payable on 2/7/20. As a percentage of GD's recent stock price of $180.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of General Dynamics Corp to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when GD shares open for trading on 1/16/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.26% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GD's low point in its 52 week range is $160.21 per share, with $193.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $180.25.

In Tuesday trading, General Dynamics Corp shares are currently off about 0.5% on the day.

