General Court Dismisses Ryanair's Action Against Approval Of COVID-19 Aid Granted To Condor

June 25, 2025 — 07:23 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The General Court has dismissed Ryanair's action against the Commission's approval of the COVID-19 aid granted by Germany to Condor for 2020. Ryanair has failed to demonstrate that the Commission should have opened the formal investigation procedure because of doubts as to the compatibility of the aid with the internal market.

By decision of 26 July 2021, the Commission approved an individual aid measure by Germany for the benefit of the German charter airline Condor Flugdienst GmbH or Condor, intended to make good the damage suffered by Condor as a result of the travel restrictions linked to the COVID-19 pandemic during the period from 17 March to 31 December 2020.

