General Court Dismisses Illumina's Plea Against Referral Request From France

(RTTNews) - With regard to the the decisions of the European Commission accepting a referral request from France on the proposed acquisition of Grail by Illumina, the General Court has issued a judgment upholding the decisions of the Commission. The Court found that the Member State is entitled to refer any concentration to the Commission which satisfies the cumulative conditions set out therein, irrespective of the existence or scope of national merger control rules.

The General Court ruled that the referral request must be made within 15 working days of the concentrations being made known to the Member State concerned, if no notification of that concentration is required.

