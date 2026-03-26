General Counsel Sells 2,982 Shares of Strategic Education for $238,000

Key Points

Herraiz sold 2,982 shares for a transaction value of ~$238,000, with sales executed at around $79.88 per share on March 18, 2026.

The trade represented 5.09% of her direct holdings at the time, reducing direct ownership from 58,562 to 55,580 shares post-transaction.

The transaction was executed exclusively through direct holdings; no indirect entities or derivative securities were involved.

Trade cadence and size remain consistent with her historical pattern, reflecting routine portfolio management.

10 stocks we like better than Strategic Education ›

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA), a global provider of degree and workforce training programs, reported a sale by its General Counsel in its latest SEC filing.

Lizette Benedi Herraiz, General Counsel of Strategic Education, reported the sale of common stock in an open-market transaction on March 18, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 2,982 Transaction value ~$238,200 Post-transaction shares (direct) 55,580 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $4.47 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($79.88); post-transaction value based on March 18, 2026 market close ($80.41).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Herraiz’s prior selling activity?

This 2,982-share disposition aligns with her recent median sell size, indicating no material shift in her transaction pattern.

This 2,982-share disposition aligns with her recent median sell size, indicating no material shift in her transaction pattern. What proportion of her equity stake was affected by this transaction?

The sale involved 5.09% of Herraiz’s direct common stock holdings, trimming her stake from 58,562 to 55,580 shares, while she maintains no indirect or derivative ownership in the company.

The sale involved 5.09% of Herraiz’s direct common stock holdings, trimming her stake from 58,562 to 55,580 shares, while she maintains no indirect or derivative ownership in the company. Is there any evidence this sale was timed to market conditions?

The sale was conducted at a price within a narrow range of the March 18, 2026 market close, supporting a pre-scheduled, non-discretionary process.

The sale was conducted at a price within a narrow range of the March 18, 2026 market close, supporting a pre-scheduled, non-discretionary process. Do the sales reflect any change in long-term commitment or capacity constraints?

Herraiz retains ~$4.47 million in direct equity value post-transaction; the pacing and scale of recent sales are consistent with her historical activity, and holdings reductions are proportionate to available capacity following prior transactions.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1,268.22 million Net income (TTM) $126.61 million Dividend yield 2.98% Price (as of market close March 18, 2026) $80.41

* 1-year performance metrics are calculated using March 18, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Provides campus-based and online post-secondary education, executive MBA programs, vocational training, and education technology services through brands such as Strayer University, Capella University, Torrens University, and Sophia Learning.

Operates a multi-segment business model generating revenue from tuition, course fees, and education services across the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand, with additional income from employer partnerships and workforce education platforms.

Serves working adults, career-focused students, and corporate partners seeking degree programs, upskilling, and workforce education solutions.

Strategic Education is a diversified education services provider with a global footprint, offering both degree and non-degree programs across higher education and vocational training. Its integrated portfolio and technology-driven delivery enable broad market reach and recurring revenue streams. The company's scale, brand portfolio, and focus on workforce-aligned education position it competitively within the education and training sector.

What this transaction means for investors

As previously mentioned, Harraiz’s stock sale constituted just 5.09% of her holdings. Although Form 4 filings do not require executives to explain why they sold shares, the reason probably has little to do with the state of the company.

In 2025, revenue grew by only 4%, though its $127 million in net income for that year increased by 12%.

Also, even though its stock performance was flat over the previous year, its 15 P/E ratio indicates it trades at a reasonable valuation.

Moreover, shareholders earn $2.40 per share in dividends annually, and the 2.98% dividend yield is a meaningful incentive to hold shares.

Additionally, Harraiz has worked for Strategic Education since 2013. That commitment and the fact that she kept almost 95% of her shares point to a belief in the vision of this company.

That approach appears to make sense. Ultimately, between its profit growth and dividend returns, the consumer discretionary stock is arguably a hold at current levels.

Should you buy stock in Strategic Education right now?

Before you buy stock in Strategic Education, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Strategic Education wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $497,659!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,095,404!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 912% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 26, 2026.

Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.