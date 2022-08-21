General Counsel & Corporate Secretary Christian Lapointe Just Bought 20% More Shares In Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, Christian Lapointe, recently bought US$79k worth of stock, for US$3.93 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 20%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Quantum-Si

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, John Stark, for US$1.1m worth of shares, at about US$6.28 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$3.53. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 45.56k shares for US$158k. But insiders sold 208.85k shares worth US$1.2m. In total, Quantum-Si insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The sellers received a price of around US$5.72, on average. Insider selling doesn't make us excited to buy. But the selling was at much higher prices than the current share price (US$3.53), so it probably doesn't tell us a lot about the value on offer today. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGM:QSI Insider Trading Volume August 21st 2022

Does Quantum-Si Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Quantum-Si insiders own 27% of the company, currently worth about US$131m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Quantum-Si Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. The high levels of insider ownership, and the recent buying by some insiders suggests they are well aligned and optimistic. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Quantum-Si (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable).

