General Atlantic Now Owns 12.70% of Clear Secure (YOU)

Fintel reports that General Atlantic has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.39MM shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU). This represents 12.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 15.19MM shares and 19.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 25.01% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.23% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Clear Secure is $33.15. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 14.23% from its latest reported closing price of $29.02.

The projected annual revenue for Clear Secure is $563MM, an increase of 44.36%. The projected annual EPS is $0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 353 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clear Secure. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 14.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YOU is 0.47%, an increase of 12.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.79% to 104,753K shares. The put/call ratio of YOU is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Durable Capital Partners holds 11,477K shares representing 13.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,817K shares representing 11.34% ownership of the company.

Delta Air Lines holds 8,278K shares representing 9.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 4,632K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,875K shares, representing a decrease of 91.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YOU by 47.94% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,428K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,328K shares, representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YOU by 22.29% over the last quarter.

Clear Secure Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CLEAR's mission is to enable frictionless and safe journeys using your identity. With more than 5.6 million members and 100+ unique locations and partners across North America, CLEAR's identity platform connects you to the cards in your wallet - transforming the way you live, work and travel. Trust and privacy are the foundation of CLEAR. CLEAR Secure has a commitment to members being in control of their own information and never sell member data. CLEAR is at the highest level of security by U.S. government regulators and is also certified as Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.