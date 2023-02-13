General Atlantic Cuts Stake in European Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ)

Fintel reports that General Atlantic has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 22.82MM shares of European Wax Center, Inc. Class A (EWCZ). This represents 41.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 27.68MM shares and 60.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 17.56% and a decrease in total ownership of 18.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.99% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for European Wax Center, Inc. is $21.80. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 19.99% from its latest reported closing price of $18.17.

The projected annual revenue for European Wax Center, Inc. is $228MM, an increase of 14.37%. The projected annual EPS is $0.39, an increase of 68.70%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 253 funds or institutions reporting positions in European Wax Center, Inc.. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EWCZ is 0.22%, a decrease of 11.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.23% to 52,702K shares. The put/call ratio of EWCZ is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 2,738K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,339K shares, representing an increase of 14.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EWCZ by 9.98% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 2,590K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,317K shares, representing an increase of 10.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EWCZ by 17.75% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 2,527K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,844K shares, representing an increase of 27.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWCZ by 13.11% over the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 2,350K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares, representing an increase of 14.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EWCZ by 30.23% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,154K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,744K shares, representing an increase of 19.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWCZ by 88.12% over the last quarter.

European Wax Center Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

European Wax Center, Inc. is a leading personal care franchise brand founded in 2004. They offer expert wax services from certified Wax Specialists, ensuring that every guest who walks through the door leaves feeling confident—in European Wax Center and themselves. European Wax Center provides guests with a first class, professional waxing experience by the most highly trained estheticians in the industry, within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. They’re so certain everyone will love the European Wax Center experience, European Wax Center offers a free complimentary wax to each new guest. European Wax Center continues to revolutionize the waxing category with their innovative, signature Comfort Wax™. This proprietary blend is formulated with the highest quality ingredients to leave skin feeling smooth and make waxing an efficient and relatively painless experience. To help enhance and extend waxing services after leaving the center, European Wax Center offers a full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body, and brow categories. European Wax Center is a leading wax specialty personal care brand in the United States, and its network now includes 808 centers nationwide.

