General Atlantic Cuts Stake in Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL)

Fintel reports that General Atlantic has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.48MM shares of Duolingo, Inc. Class A (DUOL). This represents 4.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.85MM shares and 10.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 20.01% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.11% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Duolingo, Inc. is $110.03. The forecasts range from a low of $84.84 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 20.11% from its latest reported closing price of $91.61.

The projected annual revenue for Duolingo, Inc. is $473MM, an increase of 39.70%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 348 funds or institutions reporting positions in Duolingo, Inc.. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 6.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DUOL is 0.41%, a decrease of 29.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.90% to 27,729K shares. The put/call ratio of DUOL is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Durable Capital Partners holds 3,777K shares representing 9.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 3,253K shares representing 8.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,070K shares, representing an increase of 5.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 20.00% over the last quarter.

NewView Capital Partners I holds 1,140K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,240K shares, representing a decrease of 184.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 37.11% over the last quarter.

Foxhaven Asset Management holds 1,119K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,119K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 7.04% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,089K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company.

Duolingo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Duolingo is an American educational technology company which produces apps for language-learning and provides language certification. On its main app, users can practice vocabulary, grammar, pronunciation and listening skills using spaced repetition.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.