General Atlantic Cuts Stake in Alignment Healthcare (ALHC)

Fintel reports that General Atlantic has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 60.99MM shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (ALHC). This represents 32.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 70.07MM shares and 37.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 12.95% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.85% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alignment Healthcare is $19.44. The forecasts range from a low of $14.64 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 74.85% from its latest reported closing price of $11.12.

The projected annual revenue for Alignment Healthcare is $1,751MM, an increase of 27.75%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 349 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alignment Healthcare. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 21.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALHC is 0.16%, an increase of 3.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.57% to 170,026K shares. The put/call ratio of ALHC is 2.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Warburg Pincus holds 17,923K shares representing 9.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,769K shares, representing a decrease of 27.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALHC by 30.22% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 7,361K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company.

Brown Advisory holds 3,756K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,717K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALHC by 11.98% over the last quarter.

FSPHX - Health Care Portfolio holds 3,600K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,600K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALHC by 16.30% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 3,500K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alignment Healthcare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan, and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.