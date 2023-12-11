News & Insights

General Atlantic confidentially files for US IPO - Bloomberg News

December 11, 2023 — 02:06 pm EST

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Investment firm General Atlantic has confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company is considering listing as soon as next year depending on market conditions, the report added.

General Atlantic did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The news comes as investor sentiment slowly recovers after a prolonged slump in dealmaking amid high interest rates and market volatility.

