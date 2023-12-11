General Atlantic confidentially files for US IPO - Bloomberg News

Adds details from report in paragraph 2 and context in paragraph 4

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Investment firm General Atlantic has confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company is considering listing as soon as next year depending on market conditions, the report added.

General Atlantic did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The news comes as investor sentiment slowly recovers after a prolonged slump in dealmaking amid high interest rates and market volatility.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.