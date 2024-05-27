News & Insights

General Assembly Prepares for RTO with Share Consolidation

May 27, 2024 — 03:37 pm EDT

General Assembly Holdings Ltd Class A (TSE:GA) has released an update.

General Assembly Holdings Ltd Class A has announced a share consolidation process, with a 50-to-1 conversion rate, set to take effect on May 29, 2024. This move comes in preparation for a reverse take-over by CANPR Technology Inc. Shareholders will experience a significant reduction in the number of issued and outstanding shares, but their proportional ownership and voting power within the company will remain largely unchanged, barring minor adjustments for fractional shares.

