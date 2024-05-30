General Assembly Poised for Reverse Takeover

General Assembly Holdings Ltd Class A (TSE:GA) has released an update.

General Assembly Holdings Ltd has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for a reverse takeover with CANPR Technology Inc., with the transaction potentially concluding around June 10, 2024. The strategic move is detailed in a Filing Statement available on SEDAR+, outlining the terms and providing information on both companies. Investors are advised that trading in the company’s securities is highly speculative and will remain halted until the transaction’s final acceptance.

For further insights into TSE:GA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.