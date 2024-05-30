News & Insights

General Assembly Poised for Reverse Takeover

May 30, 2024 — 07:09 pm EDT

General Assembly Holdings Ltd Class A (TSE:GA) has released an update.

General Assembly Holdings Ltd has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for a reverse takeover with CANPR Technology Inc., with the transaction potentially concluding around June 10, 2024. The strategic move is detailed in a Filing Statement available on SEDAR+, outlining the terms and providing information on both companies. Investors are advised that trading in the company’s securities is highly speculative and will remain halted until the transaction’s final acceptance.

