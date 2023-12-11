General American Investors' Preferred Stock, Series B Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of General American Investors Inc's 5.95% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B (Symbol: GAM.PRB) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4875), with shares changing hands as low as $24.75 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.93% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GAM.PRB was trading at a 0.72% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.96% in the "Financial" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for GAM.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on General American Investors Inc's 5.95% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B:
In Monday trading, General American Investors Inc's 5.95% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B (Symbol: GAM.PRB) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GAM) are up about 0.9%.
