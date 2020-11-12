General American Investors, Inc. (GAM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

General American Investors, Inc. (GAM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $2.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GAM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -44.81% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of GAM was $36.23, representing a -7.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.09 and a 65.36% increase over the 52 week low of $21.91.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GAM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

