General American Investors, Inc. (GAM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 05, 2021

General American Investors, Inc. (GAM) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GAM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -90% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of GAM was $38.05, representing a -2.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.09 and a 73.66% increase over the 52 week low of $21.91.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GAM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

