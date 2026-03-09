General American Investors (GAM) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of General American Investors Inc (Symbol: GAM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.30, changing hands as low as $59.06 per share. General American Investors Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GAM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GAM's low point in its 52 week range is $41.7978 per share, with $64.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.34.

