General Accident PLC Announces Dividend Update

General Accident (GB:GACA) has released an update.

General Accident PLC has announced a dividend of 3.9375 pence per share for its 7 7/8% Cumulative Irredeemable Preference shares, to be paid on April 1, 2025. Shareholders must be registered by the close of business on March 7, 2025, to be eligible. This update corrects an earlier announcement regarding the registration date.

For further insights into GB:GACA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.