General Accident PLC Announces Dividend Update

November 13, 2024 — 11:37 am EST

General Accident (GB:GACA) has released an update.

General Accident PLC has announced a dividend of 3.9375 pence per share for its 7 7/8% Cumulative Irredeemable Preference shares, to be paid on April 1, 2025. Shareholders must be registered by the close of business on March 7, 2025, to be eligible. This update corrects an earlier announcement regarding the registration date.

