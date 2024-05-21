Generac's (GNRC) Subsidiary Mean Green Launches Electric Mower

Generac Holdings’ GNRC subsidiary Mean Green has unveiled the latest addition to the commercial-grade electric mower lineup — the EVO 96. The EVO 96 is available for order at Mean Green dealers nationwide.

The new mower is the largest electric zero-turn mower in the world, added the company. It is designed for efficient mowing of large areas like golf courses, parks, and sports fields.

The EVO 96 is powered by lithium batteries and features a 96-inch mulching rear discharge deck. The company further added that the deck design ensures that 80% of grass clippings are mulched while 20% are discharged, which creates a clean and even turf.

The mower can reach speeds of up to 13 mph, and the Heavy-duty Impulse Drive System ensures industry-leading performance and reliability. The SmartDeck controls allow for electronic adjustment of the turf cut height, and a patented blade monitoring system ensures optimal cutting quality and efficiency. The EVO 96 comes with a five-year limited battery warranty and a five-year limited mower warranty, providing solid support for users.

Generac is a leading manufacturer of backup and prime power generation systems for residential and C&I applications, solar + battery storage solutions, advanced power grid software platforms and services, energy management devices and controls along with engine and battery-powered tools and equipment.

The company recently reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 88 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents. GNRC reported adjusted EPS of 63 cents in the prior-year period.

Net sales came in at $889.3 million compared with $887.9 million in the prior-year quarter. The figure also topped the consensus estimate of $885.5 million. An increase in Residential product sales cushioned the top-line performance.

For 2024, GNRC expects revenues to increase in the range of 3-7%, including a slight net favorable impact from foreign currency changes. Net income margin (before deducting for non-controlling interests) is now anticipated to be in the 6-7% band compared with the earlier guided range of 6.5%-7.5%.

At present, GNRC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has gained 27.8% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 29.8%.



Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Woodward WWD, Arista Networks ANET and Super Micro Computer SMCI. Each stock presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Woodward’s fiscal 2024 EPS has moved up 9.3% in the past 60 days to $5.76. WWD’s long-term earnings growth rate is 16.3%.

Woodward’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 26.1%. WWD shares have risen 62% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANET’s 2024 EPS has increased 0.9% in the past 60 days to $7.53. ANET’s long-term earnings growth rate is 17.5%.

Arista Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 13.3%. Shares of ANET have gained 127.3% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Super Micro Computer’s fiscal 2024 EPS has improved 8.3% in the past 60 days to $23.51. SMCI’s long-term earnings growth rate is 52.3%.

SMCI’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.9%. Shares of SMCI have risen 481% in the past year.

