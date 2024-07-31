Generac's (GNRC) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Stock Up

Generac Holdings Inc GNRC reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24. GNRC reported adjusted EPS of $1.08 in the prior-year period.



Net sales came in at $998 million compared with $1 billion in the prior-year quarter. The figure also missed the consensus estimate by 0.5%. The decline in Commercial & Industrial (“C&I”) product sales offset an increase in Residential product sales.



In the quarter under review, core sales growth (excluding the impact of acquisitions and foreign currency) was flat year over year.



GNRC also highlighted that the company has agreed to increase its minority interest with an additional $35 million investment and further develop its commercial relationship with Wallbox. Wallbox is a prominent smart electric vehicle charging and energy management company. In December 2023, Generac made a minority investment in the company.

Generac Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Generac Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Generac Holdings Inc. Quote

GNRC updated its sales expectations for 2024 owing to recent power outage activity, including the impact of Hurricane Beryl.



For 2024, GNRC now expects revenues to increase 4-8% compared with the earlier guidance of 3-7%.



Net income margin (before deducting for non-controlling interests) is now anticipated between 6.5% and 7.5% compared with the earlier guided range of 6-7%.



Adjusted EBITDA margin is estimated to be 17-18% compared with the previous guidance of 16.5-17.5%.



Shares of GNRC rose 3.2% in the pre-market trading on Jul 31. The stock has gained 1.4% of its value against the sub-industry’s decline of 10.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Quarter in Details

Segment-wise, Domestic revenues increased 1% year over year to $827.1 million. Results were aided by increased shipments of home standby and portable generators and higher C&I product sales to industrial distributors. This was mostly offset by reduced C&I shipments to telecom and national rental equipment clients.



International revenues fell 18% year over year to $184.5 million. However, favorable foreign currency movement provided a slight positive impact. Core revenues declined due to weak inter-segment sales (owing to softness in the telecom market) and reduced portable generator shipments in Europe.



Product-wise, revenues from Residential inched up 8% year over year to $538 million. C&I revenues totaled $344 million, down 10% year over year. Revenues from the Other product class totaled $115.6 million, down 1.6% year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Residential and C&I products’ second-quarter revenues was pegged at $542 million and $338 million, respectively.

Margins

Gross profit was $375.6 million, up from $328.4 million in the prior-year quarter, with respective margins of 37.6% and 32.8%. Gross profit margin performance gained from a favorable sales mix and lower input expenses.



Total operating expenses were $272.3 million, up 12.3% year over year, due to higher employee costs and marketing spending.



Operating income came in at $103.2 million, up 20% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA, before deducting for non-controlling interests, was $165 million compared with $137 million a year ago.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the second quarter, the company generated $78 million of net cash from operating activities. Free cash flow totaled $50 million.



As of Jun 30, 2024, GNRC had $218.3 million of cash and cash equivalents, with nearly $1.445 billion of long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations.



In the reported quarter, the company repurchased shares worth $51 million. GNRC had shares worth $449 left under its buyback authorization as of Jun 30, 2024.



In February 2024, GNRC approved a new share buyback authorization that allows for a repurchase of up to $500 million in the next 24 months. It replaced the remaining balance on the earlier program.

Zacks Rank

Generac currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks worth consideration in the broader technology space are Badger Meter BMI, SAP SE SAP and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA. Badger Meter sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while SAP and NVDA carry a Zacks Rank #2 each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Badger Meter’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $4.06, which rose 3% in the past 30 days. BMI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.9%. The long-term earnings growth rate is 17.9%. Shares of BMI have risen 22.8% in the past year.



BMI reported earnings of $1.12 per share for the second quarter of 2024, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.3%. Also, the bottom line compared favorably with the year-ago quarter’s figure of 76 cents. Quarterly net sales were $216.7 million, up 23% from $175.9 million in the year-ago quarter. The figure surpassed the consensus mark by 7.86%. The uptick can be attributed to healthy customer demand for its smart water solutions, smooth operational execution and accretive customer backlog conversion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s fiscal 2025 EPS is pegged at $2.69, which remained unchanged in the past seven days. The long-term earnings growth rate is 37.6%. NVDA’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 18.4%. Shares of NVDA have risen 122% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SAP’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $4.75. SAP recently reported second-quarter 2024 results, wherein non-IFRS earnings were €1.10 ($1.18) per share, which climbed 59% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $1.01.



Total revenues on a non-IFRS basis were €8.288 billion ($8,921.3 million), which rose 10% year over year, both at nominal and constant-currencies (cc) basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $8,864.7 million.



SAP’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in the other two, the average surprise being 4%. Its long-term earnings growth rate is 10.7%.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SAP SE (SAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.