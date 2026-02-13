Generac Stock Rallies: Why AI Matters More Than Earnings

On Feb. 12, 2026, Wall Street witnessed a classic market paradox. Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) rose higher, gaining approximately 18% to trade near $214.84. This rally occurred immediately after the company released its fourth-quarter earnings report, which missed analyst expectations on both the top and bottom lines.

For the casual observer, this makes little sense. Typically, when a company reports revenue of $1.09 billion (missing the $1.16 billion target) and adjusted earnings of $1.61 per share (missing the $1.81 forecast), the stock price is punished. Yet, Generac shares hit new 52-week highs.

The explanation lies in the difference between backward-looking data and forward-looking potential. Investors effectively shrugged off the soft results of late 2025, attributing them to temporary weather patterns. Instead, they aggressively bought into the company’s bullish 2026 guidance. The market is betting that Generac is successfully transforming from a company that waits for hurricanes into a critical infrastructure partner for the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution.

The AI Power Pivot: Data Centers Demand Energy

The primary fuel for this rally was the projected growth in Generac’s Commercial & Industrial (C&I) segment. Management issued guidance projecting this segment will grow roughly 30% in 2026. This is a massive acceleration, driven almost entirely by the needs of hyperscale data centers.

As AI models become more complex, the physical data centers hosting them consume unprecedented amounts of electricity. These facilities cannot afford downtime. However, the U.S. power grid is becoming increasingly unreliable. A recent report by the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) indicated that nearly half of the U.S. population lives in areas at risk of power shortfalls over the next five years.

This grid instability is a new opportunity for Generac. During the earnings call, leadership revealed several key developments that prove this strategy is working:

Pilot Programs: The company has advanced to pilot stage with two major hyperscalers (large tech companies) to provide backup power solutions.

The company has advanced to pilot stage with two major hyperscalers (large tech companies) to provide backup power solutions. Backlog Growth: The order backlog for these industrial products has swelled to approximately $400 million.

The order backlog for these industrial products has swelled to approximately $400 million. Capacity Expansion: To meet this demand, Generac is ramping up its Wisconsin manufacturing facility to exceed $1 billion in production capacity.

Crucially, not all of this growth is organic. Roughly 25% of the projected C&I growth will come from the recent acquisition of Allmand, a manufacturer of mobile power equipment. This strategic purchase, closed on Jan. 5, 2026, secures immediate capacity and market share in the mobile rental sector, giving Generac the resources to meet the surging demand for industrial power.

Margins, Buybacks, and Lower Rates

Beyond the specific product segments, the broader financial outlook for 2026 provided investors with comfort. The company expects total net sales to grow in the mid-teens, a significant turnaround from the decline in 2025.

Management underscored its confidence in this outlook by putting cash to work. The Board of Directors approved a new $500 million share repurchase program. Stock buybacks are often interpreted as a bullish signal; they suggest that executives believe the stock is undervalued and are willing to invest company capital to reduce the share count.

Key financial drivers for 2026 include:

Margin Expansion: Adjusted EBITDA margins are forecast to expand to between 18% and 19%.

Adjusted EBITDA margins are forecast to expand to between 18% and 19%. Lower Interest Costs: As interest rates have lowered, the company expects its interest expense to drop to between $65 million and $69 million in 2026.

As interest rates have lowered, the company expects its interest expense to drop to between $65 million and $69 million in 2026. Free Cash Flow: The company projects a healthy free cash flow of approximately $350 million for the year.

This combination of rising margins, lower debt costs, and active share repurchases creates a favorable environment for earnings growth, helping investors look past the disappointing fourth quarter.

Clearing the Decks: Why the Loss Didn't Matter

To fully understand the bullish sentiment, investors must also look at why the fourth-quarter numbers were weak. Residential product sales dropped 23% in the quarter. This decline was primarily due to a softer outage environment, with fewer severe storms and blackouts in late 2025 than historical averages. For a company that sells home generators, good weather is bad for business. However, investors tend to view weather as a variable cycle rather than a permanent flaw.

The earnings report also included a significant one-time charge: a $104.5 million provision related to a product liability settlement. This charge pushed the company into a GAAP net loss of $24 million for the quarter.

While a net loss usually spooks investors, the market viewed this specific charge as clearing the decks. This provision likely signals the resolution of long-standing legal issues regarding portable generators. By paying to settle these liabilities now, the company removes a major layer of uncertainty. Investors often prefer a company to take a financial hit today to eliminate the risk of unknown litigation costs in the future. With this legal overhang removed, the focus shifts entirely to operational execution in 2026.

From Storm Chaser to Grid Saver

The sharp rise in Generac’s stock price signals a change in how the market values the company. For years, the stock was traded largely as a weather stock, rising and falling with hurricane forecasts. The response to the 2026 outlook suggests a new identity is emerging: a critical infrastructure play that supports the global energy transition and the AI revolution.

The rally's velocity was likely aided by market mechanics. Leading up to the report, short interest was approximately 7.1%, meaning many traders were betting against the stock. The sudden price jump likely forced these shorts to buy stock to cover their positions, accelerating the rally.

Valuation remains a key consideration. Trading at approximately 40 times trailing earnings, the stock is priced for high growth. To justify this premium, Generac must execute flawlessly on its data center expansion. However, with legal distractions settled, a massive backlog, and a clear strategy to power the data economy, the market is betting that Generac's best days are ahead. The paradox of the earnings miss rally is resolved by a simple truth: the market cares far more about where a company is going than where it has been.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.