Generac reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.25, consensus $1.95

Reports Q3 revenue $1.17B, consensus $1.16B. “Our third quarter results outperformed our expectations as elevated power outage activity drove increased shipments of our residential products and strong execution helped to deliver significant margin expansion,” said Aaron Jagdfeld, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Shipments of home standby and portable generators increased at a very strong rate from the prior year period, more than offsetting expected softness in C&I product sales. As a result, we are updating our full year 2024 guidance to include higher residential product sales with further improvements in adjusted EBITDA margins.”

