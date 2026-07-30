Generac Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Data Center Expansion

Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC used its second-quarter 2026earnings callto highlight accelerating demand from the data center market, with management emphasizing rising backlog, new hyperscale agreements and capacity expansion plans.

The company also maintained its full-year sales outlook while raising C&I growth expectations, as executives focused on balancing near-term execution with investments to support long-term industrial demand.

GNRC Delivers Strong Earnings Beat

Generac reported adjusted earnings of $2.91 per share for the second quarter of 2026, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.95. Revenues totaled $1.17 billion, slightly below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18 billion.

Generac Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Generac Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Generac Holdings Inc. Quote

The quarterly performance reflected stronger profitability, with adjusted EBITDA rising to $291 million, or 24.8% of sales, compared with $188 million, or 17.7% of sales, in the prior-year period. Management attributed the improvement primarily to tariff refunds and operating leverage.

The earnings outperformance was supported by strong Commercial & Industrial (C&I) execution, particularly in data center-related products, while revenues remained slightly below expectations due to softer residential trends.

GNRC Advances Data Center Growth Strategy

Management identified the data center market as the key driver behind second-quarter momentum. CEO Aaron Jagdfeld said that C&I growth was supported by revenues from products sold into the global data center market, helping push the segment sales up 29% year over year.

Generac reported that its data center backlog reached approximately $1.6 billion, including about $1 billion of additional orders received over the prior 90 days. The company said the backlog does not include committed volumes from its second hyperscale customer.

The company recognized more than $100 million in data center revenues during the quarter and expects nearly $450 million of data center-related revenues for full-year 2026.

Generac Expands Production Capacity

Generac is accelerating investments in large megawatt generator capacity to support rising demand. Jagdfeld said that the company has a path to triple production capacity from its prior year-end 2026 target of $1.25 billion, focused on generator assembly and packaging capacity.

The company completed the acquisition of Enercon and purchased an additional facility in Belvidere, IL, to expand packaging and metal fabrication capabilities for large megawatt generators.

During Q&A, a Baird analyst asked about the scale of the capacity expansion. Management said the plan includes additional lines and expanded utilization of domestic and international facilities while maintaining disciplined capital spending.

GNRC Maintains Residential Focus

The company said that the residential segment remained resilient despite weaker outage activity. Residential sales declined 2% year over year, primarily due to lower portable generator and energy storage shipments, partially offset by growth in home standby generators.

Jagdfeld highlighted continued strength in home standby generators, noting that in-home consultations increased year over year despite below-baseline outage activity. He also pointed to the company’s expanded dealer network, which reached approximately 9,700 dealers.

Management said that residential growth opportunities remain centered on increasing category awareness, improving financing options and continuing product development, including the next-generation home standby product line.

Generac Addresses Supply Chain Questions

Generac faced analyst questions about supply-chain readiness as data center demand increases. Management said that supply-chain capacity expansion is being developed alongside internal production growth plans.

Jagdfeld said the company has identified additional sources for key components and is working with suppliers to support higher production rates. He emphasized that controlling packaging capacity is also important for maintaining shorter lead times.

The company reported current lead times for large generator products remain in the 40 to 45-week range, while management highlighted supply-chain investments aimed at supporting future demand.

GNRC Updates 2026 Outlook

GNRC maintained its full-year 2026 consolidated net sales growth outlook at a mid-to-high teens percentage range. The company increased its C&I segment sales growth expectation to the low 30% range from the prior mid-to-high 20% range.

Management lowered its residential growth outlook modestly, now expecting high-single-digit growth, citing lower outage activity, affordability concerns and a small divestiture.

The company raised adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to approximately 20% to 21%, including the impact of tariff refunds, while maintaining its pre-tariff recovery margin outlook.

Generac Remains Focused on Execution

Generac’s management emphasized continued execution across manufacturing, customer relationships and capacity expansion. Executives highlighted the importance of supporting hyperscale and non-hyperscale customers while maintaining operational discipline.

The company’s second-quarter results reflected stronger C&I momentum, improved margins and increased visibility into future data center demand, while residential operations continued to receive strategic attention.

Zacks Rank and Style Scores Signals

GNRC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it is among the higher-rated stocks based on the Zacks Rank methodology, which focuses on earnings estimate revisions. The Zacks Rank can change as analysts update estimates following new company information and results.

The stock has a Value Score of D, Growth Score of B, Momentum Score of B and VGM Score of B. Zacks Style Scores range from A to F, with higher scores representing stronger characteristics for the respective investing style. Stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 combined with favorable Style Scores have historically shown stronger performance potential. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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