Generac price target raised to $183 from $172 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Generac (GNRC) to $183 from $172 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The fim said they posted another solid quarter as the company continued to benefit from elevated demand due to adverse weather conditions.

