Generac price target raised to $175 from $156 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Generac (GNRC) to $175 from $156 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares following the Q3 beat. The firm notes 2024 financial targets were slightly increased to reflect incremental demand from Hurricanes Helene/Milton.
