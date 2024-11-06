News & Insights

Generac price target raised to $175 from $156 at Wells Fargo

November 06, 2024 — 06:21 am EST

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Generac (GNRC) to $175 from $156 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares following the Q3 beat. The firm notes 2024 financial targets were slightly increased to reflect incremental demand from Hurricanes Helene/Milton.

