Generac Holdings Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Focus

Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC will report second-quarter 2026 results on July 29, before the market opens.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $1.18 billion, up 11% from the prior-year reported number. The consensus estimate for earnings is $1.95 per share, up 18.2% year over year. The estimate has remained unchanged in the past 60 days.



GNRC’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, delivering an average surprise of 7.4%.

Price Performance



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In the past year, shares of the company have gained 34.1% compared with the Zacks Manufacturing-General Industrial industry’s growth of 3.5%.

Factors at Play Ahead of GNRC’s Q2 Results

Generac entered second-quarter 2026 against a backdrop of increasing momentum in its Commercial & Industrial (C&I) segment, driven by robust data center demand, while Residential trends remain more back-half weighted.



Management guided to second-quarter consolidated net sales growth of approximately 9% to 10% year over year, with growth entirely driven by the C&I segment. On the lastearnings call the company highlighted that it was in the final stages of vendor approval with two hyperscale customers. It has also been witnessing backlog expansion for these products with both current and new customers.



Generac’s data center backlog reached more than $700 million at the first quarter-end, representing a roughly $300 million increase since mid-February and providing visibility into 2027 deliveries. Importantly, this number excludes a nonbinding notice to proceed for $600 million in hyperscale data center deliveries expected in 2027, indicating substantial upside potential as the pipeline converts into firm orders. The company has been focused on capacity expansion for large megawatt generators to support accelerating demand.



Within the Residential segment, meaningful growth is skewed toward the second half of 2026, driven by home standby generator, supported by easier comparisons.



Within residential energy technology, ecobee has been emerging as a strategic asset, with more than 5 million connected homes and increased energy services and subscription sales. With the integration of PWRcell 2, PowerMicro microinverter and next-gen standby generators with ecobee, Generac aims to create a differentiated residential energy ecosystem.

Generac Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Generac Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Generac Holdings Inc. Quote

Generac expects second-quarter adjusted EBITDA margins to be 18%, representing modest year-over-year expansion. Margin improvement is expected to accelerate in the back half of the year, driven by operating leverage on higher volumes and contributions from the Enercon acquisition.



Nonetheless, volatile macroeconomic conditions, including tariff troubles, stiff competition and increasing operating costs remain additional concerns for Generac.



Heavy reliance on the residential business exposes Generac to weather-driven volatility. Further, data center market expansion brings its own set of concerns. With increasing reliance on this end market, Generac is exposed to cyclical capital spending cycles in AI and data centers. Any delays in manufacturing capacity expansion could also weigh on growth targets.



Also, Residential energy growth in 2025 was largely driven by Puerto Rico’s energy grant-related program. However, with the completion of the program, energy storage systems declined in the first quarter. GNRC is also recalibrating its investments and expects the solar and storage market to contract in 2026 due to reduced U.S. federal incentives.

Key Highlights

On June 15, 2026, Generac announced an expansion of its packaging capacity for large-megawatt generators through the acquisition of a new facility in Belvidere, IL.



On June 2, 2026, Generac announced a supply agreement with a major hyperscale data center operator to provide backup power generators for its data center infrastructure following a comprehensive qualification and audit process.

What Does Our Model Unveil for GNRC?

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Generac this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This not the case here.



Generac has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season.

Celestica CLS currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.86% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Celestica is scheduled to report quarterly earnings on July 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLS’ to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues stands at $2.29 per share and $4.35 billion, respectively. Shares of Celestica have gained 96.7% in the past year.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX has an Earnings ESP of +1.75% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. STX is scheduled to report quarterly figures on July 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Seagate Technology’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pinned at $5.10 per share and $3.49 billion, respectively. Shares of Seagate Technology are up 505.3% in the past year.

Teradyne TER has an Earnings ESP of +0.59% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is scheduled to report quarterly figures on July 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Teradyne’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pinned at $2.04 per share and $1.22 billion, respectively. Shares of Teradyne are up 314.6% in the past year.

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Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.