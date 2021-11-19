Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC) sheds 6.2% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. To wit, the Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) share price has soared 903% over five years. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. Then again, the 8.8% share price decline hasn't been so fun for shareholders. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 6.2%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, Generac Holdings managed to grow its earnings per share at 53% a year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 59% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore one could conclude that sentiment towards the shares hasn't morphed very much. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:GNRC Earnings Per Share Growth November 19th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how Generac Holdings has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on Generac Holdings' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Generac Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 95% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 59% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Generac Holdings , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course Generac Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.