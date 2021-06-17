Generac Holdings Inc.'s (NYSE:GNRC) Price In Tune With Earnings

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 19x, you may consider Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 50.6x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Generac Holdings certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is Generac Holdings' Growth Trending?

Generac Holdings' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 82% gain to the company's bottom line. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 163% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 18% per year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 14% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why Generac Holdings is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Generac Holdings maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 1 warning sign for Generac Holdings that you should be aware of.

If you're unsure about the strength of Generac Holdings' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

