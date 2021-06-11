Generac Holdings Inc.'s (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Looks Like They Deserve Their Pay Packet

The performance at Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has been quite strong recently and CEO Aaron Jagdfeld has played a role in it. Coming up to the next AGM on 17 June 2021, shareholders would be keeping this in mind. The focus will probably be on the future company strategy as shareholders cast their votes on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. Here is our take on why we think CEO compensation is not extravagant.

Comparing Generac Holdings Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Generac Holdings Inc. has a market capitalization of US$22b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$7.0m for the year to December 2020. That's a notable increase of 15% on last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$944k.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$7.7m. So it looks like Generac Holdings compensates Aaron Jagdfeld in line with the median for the industry. Furthermore, Aaron Jagdfeld directly owns US$219m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$944k US$907k 14% Other US$6.0m US$5.1m 86% Total Compensation US$7.0m US$6.1m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 26% of total compensation represents salary and 74% is other remuneration. Generac Holdings sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at Generac Holdings Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, Generac Holdings Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 38% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 27% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Generac Holdings Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 556% over three years, Generac Holdings Inc. has done well by shareholders. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

Given the company's decent performance, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the AGM. Instead, investors might be more interested in discussions that would help manage their longer-term growth expectations such as company business strategies and future growth potential.

