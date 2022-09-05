Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) insiders who sold US$3.8m worth of stock earlier this year are probably glad they did so as market cap slides to US$14b

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$3.8m worth of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) stock at an average sell price of US$322 during the past year. The company’s market cap plunged by US$733m after price dropped by 4.9% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Generac Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Russell Minick, sold US$3.6m worth of shares at a price of US$321 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$223. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Generac Holdings insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:GNRC Insider Trading Volume September 5th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Generac Holdings

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Generac Holdings insiders own 1.5% of the company, currently worth about US$215m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Generac Holdings Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Generac Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Generac Holdings insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Generac Holdings has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

