Generac Holdings Inc. Reveals Climb In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $143.24 million, or $2.40 per share. This compares with $74.01 million, or $1.25 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Generac Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $173.63 million or $2.91 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.6% to $1.173 billion from $1.061 billion last year.

Generac Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $143.24 Mln. vs. $74.01 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.40 vs. $1.25 last year. -Revenue: $1.173 Bln vs. $1.061 Bln last year.

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