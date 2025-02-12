Generac Holdings Inc. Reports Strong Q4 and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results with Positive Outlook for 2025

Generac Holdings reported strong fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results, with increased net sales and profitability.

Generac Holdings Inc. reported a strong financial performance for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024, highlighted by a 16% increase in net sales to $1.23 billion in Q4, driven primarily by a 28% surge in residential product sales. The company's net income for the quarter rose to $117 million, or $2.15 per share, compared to $97 million, or $1.57 per share, a year earlier. Moreover, adjusted net income reached a record of $168 million, and cash flow from operations was at an all-time high of $339 million. For the full year, net sales increased by 7% to $4.30 billion, with residential product sales up 18% but commercial and industrial sales down 7%. Generac anticipates 2025 net sales growth of 3 to 7%, with residential sales expected to lead the growth despite a slight unfavorable impact from foreign currency and acquisitions.

Net sales increased 16% in Q4 2024, reaching $1.23 billion compared to $1.06 billion in Q4 2023, indicating strong demand and growth.

Record adjusted net income of $168 million in Q4 2024, or $2.80 per share, up from $126 million, or $2.07 per share in Q4 2023, showcasing improved profitability.

Free cash flow reached a record $286 million in Q4 2024, demonstrating strong cash generation capabilities.

The company provided positive guidance for 2025, expecting net sales growth of 3 to 7%, driven primarily by residential product sales, indicating optimism for continued performance.

Commercial & Industrial (C&I) product sales decreased by 7% to $1.39 billion compared to the previous year, indicating potential weaknesses in the company’s performance in this key segment.

The guidance for full-year 2025 net sales growth is only projected to be 3 to 7%, which suggests a slowdown compared to previous growth rates and may indicate challenges ahead in maintaining momentum.

Higher operating expenses increased by $65.6 million (27.6%) compared to the fourth quarter of the previous year, which could raise concerns about cost management and profitability moving forward.

What were Generac's fourth quarter 2024 financial highlights?

Generac's net sales for Q4 2024 were $1.23 billion, a 16% increase from the previous year, with net income reaching $117 million.

How did residential and commercial sales perform in 2024?

Residential product sales rose 28% to $743 million, while commercial & industrial sales remained flat at $363 million compared to 2023.

What is Generac's outlook for 2025?

Generac anticipates net sales growth of 3% to 7% in 2025, primarily driven by residential product sales.

How much cash flow did Generac generate in Q4 2024?

The company generated record cash flow from operations of $339 million and free cash flow of $286 million in Q4 2024.

What were Generac's adjusted net income figures for 2024?

Generac's adjusted net income for 2024 was $438 million, or $7.27 per share, compared to $335 million or $5.40 per share in 2023.

Full Release



WAUKESHA, Wis., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) (“Generac” or the “Company”), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2024 and initiated its outlook for the full-year 2025.









Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights











Net sales increased 16% to $1.23 billion during the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to $1.06 billion in the prior-year fourth quarter. The net effect of acquisitions and foreign currency had a slight favorable impact during the quarter.





Residential product sales increased 28% to $743 million as compared to $580 million last year.





Commercial & Industrial (“C&I”) product sales were approximately flat as compared to the prior year at $363 million.







Net income attributable to the Company during the fourth quarter was $117 million, or $2.15 per share, as compared to $97 million, or $1.57 per share, for the same period of 2023.



Adjusted net income attributable to the Company, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was a fourth quarter record $168 million, or $2.80 per share, as compared to $126 million, or $2.07 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Adjusted EBITDA before deducting for noncontrolling interests, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was a fourth quarter record $265 million, or 21.5% of net sales, as compared to $213 million, or 20.0% of net sales, in the prior year.



Cash flow from operations was an all-time record $339 million as compared to $317 million in the prior year. Free cash flow, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was an all-time record $286 million as compared to $266 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.











Full-Year 2024 Highlights











Net sales increased 7% to $4.30 billion during 2024 as compared to $4.02 billion in 2023. Core sales, which excludes both the impact of acquisitions and foreign currency, increased approximately 6%.





Residential product sales increased 18% to $2.43 billion as compared to $2.06 billion last year.





C&I product sales decreased 7% to $1.39 billion as compared to $1.49 billion in the prior year.







Net income attributable to the Company during 2024 was $316 million, or $5.39 per share, as compared to $215 million, or $3.27 per share for 2023.



Adjusted net income attributable to the Company, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was $438 million, or $7.27 per share, as compared to $335 million, or $5.40 per share, in 2023.



Adjusted EBITDA before deducting for noncontrolling interests, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, for 2024 was $789 million, or 18.4% of net sales, as compared to $638 million, or 15.9% of net sales, in the prior year.



Cash flow from operations was a record $741 million as compared to $522 million in the prior year. Free cash flow, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was a record $605 million as compared to $396 million for 2023.



The Company repurchased approximately 1.05 million shares of its common stock during 2024 for $153 million. There is approximately $347 million remaining under the current repurchase program as of December 31, 2024. In addition, the Company repaid approximately $278 million of debt on a net basis during the year.



The Company is initiating its full-year 2025 net sales growth guidance to be approximately 3 to 7% as compared to the prior year, which includes a slight unfavorable impact from the net effect of foreign currency and completed acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA margin, before deducting for non-controlling interests, is expected to be approximately 18.0 to 19.0%.







“Our fourth quarter results highlight our ability to rapidly increase production and execute on the strong demand for home standby and portable generators resulting from elevated outage activity in the second half of the year,” said Aaron Jagdfeld, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The mega-trends that support our long-term expectations were on full display in 2024 as power quality continued to deteriorate and power prices continued to increase. Power outage hours in the U.S. during the year were the highest since we began tracking the measure in 2010, while power demand expectations accelerated and efforts to decarbonize the power grid with intermittent generation sources continued. We believe the strategic investments we have made position Generac for sustained success as we provide innovative energy resiliency and efficiency solutions for homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure.”









Additional Fourth Quarter 2024 Consolidated Highlights









Gross profit margin was 40.6% as compared to 36.5% in the prior-year fourth quarter. The increase in gross margin was primarily driven by favorable sales mix and lower input costs.





Operating expenses increased $65.6 million, or 27.6%, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in operating expenses was primarily driven by increased employee costs to support future growth across the business, additional marketing spend to drive incremental awareness for our products, and increased incentive compensation and variable expenses given higher shipment volumes and profitability.





Provision for income taxes for the current year quarter was $27.3 million, or an effective tax rate of 18.9%, as compared to $30.0 million, or a 23.7% effective tax rate, for the prior year. The decrease in effective tax rate was primarily driven by the positive impact from earnings mix with higher earnings in lower tax jurisdictions, as well as certain unfavorable discrete tax items in the prior year that did not repeat.





Cash flow from operations was very strong at $339.5 million during the fourth quarter, as compared to $316.9 million in the prior year. Free cash flow, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was $286.1 million as compared to $266.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. This significant free cash flow generation was primarily driven by record fourth quarter operating earnings as well as a meaningful reduction in working capital during the quarter.









Fourth Quarter Business Segment Results











Domestic Segment







Domestic segment total sales (including inter-segment sales) increased 20% to $1.07 billion as compared to $891.0 million in the prior year, including approximately 1% sales growth contribution from acquisitions. The strong increase in core domestic sales was driven primarily by significant growth in shipments of home standby and portable generators as we executed on the demand resulting from the elevated power outage activity in the second half of the year. In addition, higher shipments of residential energy storage systems and ecobee products also contributed to the domestic sales increase.





Adjusted EBITDA for the segment was an all-time record $242.8 million, or 22.7% of domestic segment total sales, as compared to $192.2 million in the prior year, or 21.6% of total sales. This margin improvement was primarily driven by favorable sales mix and lower input costs, partially offset by higher operating expense investments to support future growth initiatives.







International Segment







International segment total sales (including inter-segment sales) decreased 1% to $187.5 million as compared to $190.1 million in the prior year quarter, including an approximate 2% unfavorable impact from foreign currency. Core total sales growth for the segment was primarily driven by strength in Latin America, mostly offset by softness in certain European markets.





Adjusted EBITDA for the segment, before deducting for noncontrolling interests, was $22.5 million, or 12.0% of international segment total sales, as compared to $20.4 million, or 10.7% of total sales, in the prior year. This margin improvement was primarily driven by favorable sales mix and lower input costs.









2025 Outlook









The Company is initiating guidance for full-year 2025 that anticipates continued net sales growth as compared to the prior year. This is expected to be driven primarily by residential product sales growth in the mid-to-high single digit range, primarily led by shipments of home standby generators and residential energy technology solutions. C&I product sales are expected to be approximately flat as compared to the prior year. As a result of these factors, full-year net sales are expected to increase between 3 to 7% as compared to the prior year, which includes a slight unfavorable impact from the net effect of foreign currency and completed acquisitions.





Additionally, the Company expects net income margin, before deducting for non-controlling interests, to be approximately 8.0 to 9.0% for the full-year 2025. The corresponding adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be approximately 18.0 to 19.0%.





The Company expects to generate strong levels of operating and free cash flow for the full year, with free cash flow conversion from adjusted net income between 80 to 90%.







Conference Call and Webcast







Generac management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 to discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2024 operating results. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at the following link:





https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/axz3e8r5





.





The webcast of the conference call is also available on Generac's website (





http://www.generac.com





), accessed under the Investor Relations link. The webcast link will be made available on the Company’s website prior to the start of the call within the Events section of the Investor Relations website.





Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company’s website for 12 months.







About Generac







Generac is a total energy solutions company that empowers people to use energy on their own terms. Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading global designer, manufacturer, and provider of a wide range of energy technology solutions. The Company provides power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices & solutions, and other power products serving the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets. Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the automatic home standby generator category. The Company continues to expand its energy technology offerings for homes and businesses in its mission to Power a Smarter World and lead the evolution to more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions.







Forward-looking Information







Certain statements contained in this news release, as well as other information provided from time to time by Generac Holdings Inc. or its employees, may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give Generac's current expectations and projections relating to the Company's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "confident," "may," "should," "can have," "likely," "future," "optimistic" and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events.





Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and assumptions. Although Generac believes any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect Generac's actual financial results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, including:









●





fluctuations in cost, availability, and quality of raw materials, key components and labor required to manufacture our products;









●





our dependence on a small number of contract manufacturers and component suppliers, including single-source suppliers;









●





our ability to protect our intellectual property rights or successfully defend against third party infringement claims;









●





increase in product and other liability claims, warranty costs, recalls, or other claims;









●





significant legal proceedings, claims, fines, penalties, tax assessments, lawsuits or government investigations;









●





changes in U.S. trade policy, including the imposition of new or increased tariffs;









●





our ability to consummate our share repurchase programs;









●





our failure or inability to adapt to, or comply with, current or future changes in applicable laws, regulations, and product standards;









●





scrutiny regarding our sustainability practices;









●





our ability to develop and enhance products and gain customer acceptance for our products;









●





frequency and duration of power outages impacting demand for our products;









●





changes in durable goods spending by consumers and businesses or other macroeconomic conditions, impacting demand for our products;









●





our ability to accurately forecast demand for our products and effectively manage inventory levels relative to such forecast;









●





our ability to remain competitive;









●





our dependence on our dealer and distribution network;









●





market reaction to changes in selling prices or mix of products;









●





loss of our key management and employees;









●





disruptions from labor disputes or organized labor activities;









●





our ability to attract and retain employees;









●





disruptions in our manufacturing operations;









●





the possibility that the expected synergies, efficiencies and cost savings of our acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, or realignments will not be realized, or will not be realized within the expected time period;









●





risks related to sourcing components in foreign countries;









●





compliance with environmental, health and safety laws and regulations;









●





government regulation of our products;









●





failures or security breaches of our networks, information technology systems, or connected products;









●





our ability to make payments on our indebtedness;









●





terms of our credit facilities that may restrict our operations;









●





our potential need for additional capital to finance our growth or refinancing our existing credit facilities;









●





risks of impairment of the value of our goodwill and other indefinite-lived assets;









●





volatility of our stock price; and









●





potential tax liabilities.





















Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, Generac's actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in any forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of these and other factors that may affect future results is contained in Generac's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), particularly in the Risk Factors section of the Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q. Stockholders, potential investors and other readers should consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements.





Any forward-looking statement made by Generac in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Generac undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.







Non-GAAP Financial Metrics









Core Sales







The Company references core sales to further supplement Generac's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Core sales excludes the impact of acquisitions and fluctuations in foreign currency translation. Management believes that core sales facilitates easier and more meaningful comparison of net sales performance with prior and future periods.







Adjusted EBITDA







To supplement Generac’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides the computation of Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the Company, which is defined as net income before noncontrolling interests adjusted for the following items: interest expense, depreciation expense, amortization of intangible assets, income tax expense, certain non-cash gains and losses including certain purchase accounting adjustments and contingent consideration adjustments, share-based compensation expense, certain transaction costs and credit facility fees, business optimization expenses, provision for certain legal and regulatory charges, certain specific provisions, mark-to-market gains and losses on a minority investment, and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests. The provision for legal and regulatory charges adjusts for matters that are not part of the ordinary routine litigation or regulatory matters incidental to the Company’s business, such as class action lawsuits, government inquiries, and certain intellectual property litigation. The adjustments to net income in computing Adjusted EBITDA are set forth in the reconciliation table below. The computation of Adjusted EBITDA is based primarily on the definition included in our Credit Agreement.







Adjusted Net Income







To further supplement Generac's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides a summary to show the computation of adjusted net income attributable to the Company. Adjusted net income attributable to the Company is defined as net income before noncontrolling interests adjusted for the following items: amortization of intangible assets, amortization of deferred financing costs and original issue discount related to the Company's debt, intangible impairment charges, certain transaction costs and other purchase accounting adjustments, business optimization expenses, provision for certain legal and regulatory charges, certain specific provisions, mark-to-market gains and losses on a minority investment, other non-cash gains and losses, and adjusted net income attributable to non-controlling interests.







Free Cash Flow







In addition, the Company references free cash flow to further supplement Generac's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, plus proceeds from beneficial interests in securitization transactions, less expenditures for property and equipment, and is intended to be a measure of operational cash flow taking into account additional capital expenditure investment into the business.





The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Please see the accompanying Reconciliation Schedules and our SEC filings for additional discussion of the basis for Generac's reporting of Non-GAAP financial measures, which includes why the Company believes these measures provide useful information to investors and the additional purposes for which management uses the non-GAAP financial information.





SOURCE: Generac Holdings Inc.





CONTACT:





Kris Rosemann





Director – Corporate Development & Investor Relations





(262) 506-6064









InvestorRelations@generac.com













Generac Holdings Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets











(U.S. Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)











(Unaudited)



































December 31,













December 31,





















2024





















2023

















Assets























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





281,277













$





200,994













Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $35,465 and $33,925 as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively









612,107

















537,316













Inventories









1,031,647

















1,167,484













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









107,139

















91,898













Total current assets









2,032,170

















1,997,692

































Property and equipment, net









690,023

















598,577

































Customer lists, net









152,737

















184,513













Patents and technology, net









379,095

















417,441













Other intangible assets, net









20,026

















27,127













Tradenames, net









206,664

















216,995













Goodwill









1,436,261

















1,432,384













Deferred income taxes









24,132

















15,532













Operating lease and other assets









168,223

















203,051













Total assets





$





5,109,331













$





5,093,312



































Liabilities and stockholders’ equity























Current liabilities:





















Short-term borrowings





$





55,848













$





81,769













Accounts payable









458,693

















340,719













Accrued wages and employee benefits









81,485

















54,970













Accrued product warranty









56,127

















65,298













Other accrued liabilities









313,401

















292,120













Current portion of long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations









67,598

















45,895













Total current liabilities









1,033,152

















880,771

































Long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations









1,210,776

















1,447,553













Deferred income taxes









33,185

















90,012













Deferred revenue









193,260

















167,008













Operating lease and other long-term liabilities









141,515

















158,349













Total liabilities









2,611,888

















2,743,693

































Redeemable noncontrolling interest









-

















6,549

































Stockholders’ equity:





















Common stock, par value $0.01, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 73,785,631 and 73,195,055 shares issued as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively









738

















733













Additional paid-in capital









1,133,756

















1,070,386













Treasury stock, at cost, 14,173,697 and 13,057,298 shares at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively









(1,196,997





)













(1,032,921





)









Excess purchase price over predecessor basis









(202,116





)













(202,116





)









Retained earnings









2,844,296

















2,519,313













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(85,399





)













(15,143





)









Stockholders’ equity attributable to Generac Holdings Inc.









2,494,278

















2,340,252













Noncontrolling interests









3,165

















2,818













Total stockholders’ equity









2,497,443

















2,343,070













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





5,109,331













$





5,093,312













































Generac Holdings Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income











(U.S. Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)











(Unaudited)











































Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023



















































Net sales





$





1,234,801













$





1,063,670













$





4,295,834













$





4,022,667













Costs of goods sold









733,384

















674,946

















2,630,208

















2,657,236













Gross profit









501,417

















388,724

















1,665,626

















1,365,431

















































Operating expenses:





































Selling and service









144,397

















113,839

















526,446

















448,199













Research and development









59,258

















44,369

















219,600

















173,443













General and administrative









75,703

















54,288

















285,095

















253,396













Amortization of intangibles









24,045

















25,260

















97,743

















104,194













Total operating expenses









303,403

















237,756

















1,128,884

















979,232













Income from operations









198,014

















150,968

















536,742

















386,199

















































Other (expense) income:





































Interest expense









(19,880





)













(24,765





)













(89,713





)













(97,627





)









Investment income









2,319

















1,483

















7,605

















4,272













Change in fair value of investment









(35,068





)













-

















(38,006





)













-













Loss on extinguishment of debt









-

















-

















(4,861





)













-













Other, net









(380





)













(880





)













(2,329





)













(2,544





)









Total other expense, net









(53,009





)













(24,162





)













(127,304





)













(95,899





)













































Income before provision for income taxes









145,005

















126,806

















409,438

















290,300













Provision for income taxes









27,336

















29,996

















92,460

















73,180













Net income









117,669

















96,810

















316,978

















217,120













Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests









443

















209

















663

















2,514













Net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc.









117,226

















96,601

















316,315

















214,606

















































Other comprehensive income (loss):





































Foreign currency translation adjustment









(59,923





)













36,784

















(62,842





)













57,963













Net unrealized (loss) gain on derivatives









2,253

















(10,313





)













(7,672





)













(8,004





)









Other comprehensive income (loss)









(57,670





)













26,471

















(70,514





)













49,959













Total comprehensive income:









59,999

















123,281

















246,464

















267,079













Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests









200

















246

















405

















2,581













Comprehensive income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc.





$





59,799













$





123,035













$





246,059













$





264,498

















































Net income attributable to common shareholders per common share - basic:





$





2.18













$





1.59













$





5.46













$





3.31













Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic:









59,122,093

















60,391,678

















59,559,797

















61,265,060

















































Net income attributable to common shareholders per common share - diluted:





$





2.15













$





1.57













$





5.39













$





3.27













Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted:









60,012,948

















61,038,694

















60,350,412

















62,058,387





























































Generac Holdings Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows











(U.S. Dollars in Thousands)











(Unaudited)



















































Year Ended December 31,

























2024

































2023





















Operating activities







































Net income





$





316,978













$





217,120













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





































Depreciation and finance lease amortization









74,025

















62,408













Amortization of intangible assets









97,743

















104,194













Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issue discount









3,242

















3,885













Change in fair value of investment









38,006

















-













Loss on extinguishment of debt









4,861

















-













Deferred income taxes









(60,615





)













(34,478





)









Share-based compensation expense









49,248

















35,492













Loss (gain) on disposal of assets









138

















(285





)









Other noncash charges









5,780

















5,922













Excess tax benefits from equity awards









(5,069





)













(977





)









Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:





































Accounts receivable









(82,816





)













(18,272





)









Inventories









122,952

















262,670













Other assets









546

















24,266













Accounts payable









123,571

















(120,900





)









Accrued wages and employee benefits









26,870

















7,962













Other accrued liabilities









25,841

















(27,337





)









Net cash provided by operating activities









741,301

















521,670



















































Investing activities







































Proceeds from sale of property and equipment









211

















2,896













Proceeds from beneficial interests in securitization transactions









-

















3,294













Contribution to tax equity investment









(1,629





)













(6,627





)









Purchase of long-term investments









(37,821





)













(32,592





)









Proceeds from sale of long-term investments









2,000

















-













Expenditures for property and equipment









(136,733





)













(129,060





)









Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired









(34,740





)













(15,974





)









Net cash used in investing activities









(208,712





)













(178,063





)















































Financing activities







































Proceeds from short-term borrowings









29,219

















64,257













Proceeds from long-term borrowings









541,475

















348,827













Repayments of short-term borrowings









(54,548





)













(37,104





)









Repayments of long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations









(794,600





)













(288,699





)









Stock repurchases









(152,743





)













(251,513





)









Payment of debt issuance costs









(3,616





)













-













Payment of contingent acquisition consideration









-

















(4,979





)









Payment of deferred acquisition consideration









(7,421





)













-













Purchase of additional ownership interest









(9,117





)













(104,844





)









Cash dividends paid to noncontrolling interest of subsidiary









(273





)













-













Taxes paid related to equity awards









(24,769





)













(10,897





)









Proceeds from the exercise of stock options









27,558

















7,815













Net cash used in financing activities









(448,835





)













(277,137





)













































Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents









(3,471





)













1,801

















































Net increase in cash and cash equivalents









80,283

















68,271













Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period









200,994

















132,723













Cash and cash equivalents at end of period





$





281,277













$





200,994



















































Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information









































Cash paid during the period







































Interest





$





89,420













$





84,027













Income taxes









148,828

















100,082





























































Generac Holdings Inc.









Segment Reporting and Product Class Information











(U.S. Dollars in Thousands)











(Unaudited)



































































Total Sales by Reportable Segment

















Three Months Ended December 31, 2024













Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

















External Net Sales













Intersegment Sales













Total Sales













External Net Sales













Intersegment Sales













Total Sales











Domestic





$





1,057,907









$





9,361













$





1,067,268













$





881,033









$





9,977













$





891,010













International









176,894













10,572

















187,466

















182,637













7,474

















190,111













Intercompany elimination









-













(19,933





)













(19,933





)













-













(17,451





)













(17,451





)









Total net sales





$





1,234,801









$





-













$





1,234,801













$





1,063,670









$





-













$





1,063,670



























































































































Total Sales by Reportable Segment

















Year Ended December 31, 2024













Year Ended December 31, 2023

















External Net Sales













Intersegment Sales













Total Sales













External Net Sales













Intersegment Sales













Total Sales











Domestic





$





3,599,149









$





35,932













$





3,635,081













$





3,276,324









$





43,937













$





3,320,261













International









696,685













28,700

















725,385

















746,343













91,552

















837,895













Intercompany elimination









-













(64,632





)













(64,632





)













-













(135,489





)













(135,489





)









Total net sales





$





4,295,834









$





-













$





4,295,834













$





4,022,667









$





-













$





4,022,667



























































































































External Net Sales by Product Class

































Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,





































2024

















2023





















2024





















2023



























Residential products





$





743,336









$





580,391













$





2,433,474













$





2,062,929

























Commercial & industrial products









363,376













362,923

















1,389,469

















1,494,799

























Other









128,089













120,356

















472,891

















464,939

























Total net sales





$





1,234,801









$





1,063,670













$





4,295,834













$





4,022,667



















































































Adjusted EBITDA by Reportable Segment

































Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,





































2024

















2023





















2024





















2023



























Domestic





$





242,787









$





192,203













$





693,203













$





523,337

























International









22,527













20,434

















95,898

















114,522

























Total adjusted EBITDA (1)





$





265,314









$





212,637













$





789,101













$





637,859













































































(1) See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. on the following reconciliation schedule.





























Generac Holdings Inc.









Reconciliation Schedules











(U.S. Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)











(Unaudited)















































Net income to Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation













































Three Months Ended December 31,

















Year Ended December 31,

























2024

































2023

































2024

































2023























































Net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc.





$





117,226













$





96,601













$





316,315













$





214,606













Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests









443

















209

















663

















2,514













Net income









117,669

















96,810

















316,978

















217,120













Interest expense









19,880

















24,765

















89,713

















97,627













Depreciation and amortization









43,834

















42,453

















171,768

















166,602













Provision for income taxes









27,336

















29,996

















92,460

















73,180













Non-cash write-down and other adjustments (1)









1,894

















(696





)













4,757

















(5,953





)









Non-cash share-based compensation expense (2)









10,978

















5,186

















49,248

















35,492













Transaction costs and credit facility fees (3)









1,068

















893

















5,097

















4,054













Business optimization and other charges (4)









1,562

















2,400

















4,752

















10,551













Provision for legal, regulatory, and clean energy product charges (5)









5,651

















10,577

















10,931

















38,490













Change in fair value of investment (6)









35,068

















-

















38,006

















-













Loss on extinguishment of debt (7)









-

















-

















4,861

















-













Other









374

















253

















530

















696













Adjusted EBITDA









265,314

















212,637

















789,101

















637,859













Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests









654

















541

















1,175

















4,687













Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Generac Holdings Inc.





$





264,660













$





212,096













$





787,926













$





633,172



















































Net income to Adjusted net income reconciliation













































Three Months Ended December 31,

















Year Ended December 31,

























2024

































2023

































2024

































2023























































Net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc.





$





117,226













$





96,601













$





316,315













$





214,606













Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests









443

















209

















663

















2,514













Net income









117,669

















96,810

















316,978

















217,120













Amortization of intangible assets









24,045

















25,260

















97,743

















104,194













Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issue discount









650

















983

















3,242

















3,885













Transaction costs and other purchase accounting adjustments (8)









445

















346

















2,717

















2,089













Loss/(gain) attributable to business or asset dispositions (9)









-

















-

















65

















(119





)









Business optimization and other charges (4)









1,562

















2,400

















4,752

















10,551













Provision for legal, regulatory, and clean energy product charges (5)









5,651

















10,577

















10,931

















38,490













Change in fair value of investment (6)









35,068

















-

















38,006

















-













Loss on extinguishment of debt (7)









-

















-

















4,861

















-













Tax effect of add backs









(16,411





)













(9,908





)













(40,173





)













(38,384





)









Adjusted net income









168,679

















126,468

















439,122

















337,826













Adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interests









443

















209

















663

















2,514













Adjusted net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc.





$





168,236













$





126,259













$





438,459













$





335,312

















































Adjusted net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. per





































common share - diluted:





$





2.80













$





2.07













$





7.27













$





5.40













Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted:









60,012,948

















61,038,694

















60,350,412

















62,058,387

















































(1) Includes (gains)/losses on the disposition of assets other than in the ordinary course of business, (gains)/losses on sales of certain investments, unrealized mark-to-market adjustments on commodity contracts, certain foreign currency related adjustments, and certain purchase accounting and contingent consideration adjustments. A full description of these and the other reconciliation adjustments contained in these schedules is included in Generac's SEC filings.













































(2) Represents share-based compensation expense to account for stock options, restricted stock, and other stock awards over their respective vesting periods.













































(3) Represents transaction costs incurred directly in connection with any investment, as defined in our credit agreement, equity issuance or debt issuance or refinancing, together with certain fees relating to our senior secured credit facilities, such as administrative agent fees and credit facility commitment fees under our Amended Credit Agreement.













































(4) Represents severance and other restructuring charges related to the consolidation of certain operating facilities and organizational functions.













































(5) Represents the following litigation, regulatory, and other matters that are not indicative of our ongoing operations:













• A provision for judgments, settlements, and legal expenses related to certain patent lawsuits - $5.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024; $9.2 million for the full year 2024; $5.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023; and $27.3 million for the full year 2023.





• Legal expenses related to certain class action lawsuits - $0.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024; $1.3 million for the full year 2024; $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and for the full year 2023;





• Additional customer support costs related to a clean energy product customer that filed for bankruptcy in 2022 – $0.4 million for the full year 2024; and $4.4 million in the fourth quarter and for the full year 2023.





• A provision for a matter with the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) concerning the imposition of civil fines for allegedly failing to timely submit a report under the Consumer Product Safety Act (CPSA) in relation to certain portable generators that were subject to a voluntary recall previously announced on July 29, 2021 - $5.8 million for the full year 2023.













































(6) Represents non-cash losses from changes in the fair value of the Company's investment in Wallbox N.V. warrants and equity securities.













































(7) Represents fees paid to creditors and the write-off of the unamortized original issue discount and deferred financing costs in connection with the refinancing of the Company's Tranche B Term Loan Facility.













































(8) Represents transaction costs incurred directly in connection with any investment, as defined in our credit agreement, equity issuance or debt issuance or refinancing, and certain purchase accounting and contingent consideration adjustments.













































(9) Represents losses/(gains) attributable to the disposition of a business or assets occurring in other than ordinary course, as defined in our credit agreement.



















































































Free Cash Flow Reconciliation













































Three Months Ended December 31,

















Year Ended December 31,

























2024

































2023

































2024

































2023























































Net cash provided by operating activities





$





339,454













$





316,946













$





741,301













$





521,670













Proceeds from beneficial interests in securitization transactions









-

















761

















-

















3,294













Expenditures for property and equipment









(53,334





)













(51,342





)













(136,733





)













(129,060





)









Free cash flow





$





286,120













$





266,365













$





604,568













$





395,904















































