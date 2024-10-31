Generac Holdings Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $113.742 million, or $1.89 per share. This compares with $60.377 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Generac Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $135.582 million or $2.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.6% to $1.173 billion from $1.070 billion last year.

Generac Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $113.742 Mln. vs. $60.377 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.89 vs. $0.97 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.173 Bln vs. $1.070 Bln last year.

