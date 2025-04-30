Generac Holdings Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $43.84 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $26.23 million, or $0.39 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Generac Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $75.37 million or $1.26 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.9% to $942.12 million from $889.27 million last year.

Generac Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $43.84 Mln. vs. $26.23 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.73 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue: $942.12 Mln vs. $889.27 Mln last year.

