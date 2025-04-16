Generac Holdings Inc. to Announce Q1 2025 Financial Results on April 30

Generac Holdings Inc. will release Q1 2025 financial results on April 30, followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

Quiver AI Summary

Generac Holdings Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on April 30, 2025, before the market opens. Following the release, the management team will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss the highlights. The call will be available via webcast on the company's website and through a provided link. Generac, a global leader in energy technology solutions, has been innovating since its founding in 1959, offering products such as power generation equipment and energy management solutions for various markets. The company aims to lead the transition toward more resilient and sustainable energy systems.

Potential Positives

Generac plans to release its first quarter 2025 financial results, indicating ongoing commitment to transparency and shareholder communication.

The scheduled conference call reflects the company's proactive approach in discussing financial performance and strategic direction with investors.

The availability of the webcast for the conference call on Generac's website enhances accessibility for a wider audience of stakeholders, promoting investor engagement.

Generac's ongoing expansion of energy technology offerings highlights its leadership in innovation within the energy sector, reinforcing its market position.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Generac's Q1 2025 financial results be released?

Generac plans to release its first quarter 2025 financial results on April 30, 2025, before the market opens.

What time is the Generacearnings callscheduled?

Theearnings callis scheduled for 10:00 a.m. EDT on April 30, 2025.

How can I access the Generac conference call webcast?

The conference call webcast can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ybd5daqe.

Will a replay of theearnings callbe available?

Yes, a replay of theearnings callwill be available on Generac's website following the live webcast.

What products does Generac provide?

Generac provides power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and various energy management solutions for residential and commercial markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GNRC Insider Trading Activity

$GNRC insiders have traded $GNRC stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GNRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AARON JAGDFELD (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 44,993 shares for an estimated $8,306,693 .

. YORK A. RAGEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 29,081 shares for an estimated $5,371,992 .

. ERIK WILDE (President Domestic C&I) sold 4,332 shares for an estimated $836,379

RAJENDRA KUMAR KANURU (EVP, GC, Corp. Secretary) sold 3,187 shares for an estimated $585,069

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GNRC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 346 institutional investors add shares of $GNRC stock to their portfolio, and 328 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$GNRC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GNRC recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $GNRC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $173.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Gengaro from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $175.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Jordan Levy from Truist Financial set a target price of $210.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Jerry Revich from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $148.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Vikram Bagri from Citigroup set a target price of $172.0 on 10/21/2024

Full Release



WAUKESHA, Wis., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generac Holdings Inc. ("Generac") (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer, manufacturer, and provider of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced plans to release its first quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Generac management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT on that day to discuss highlights of this earnings release.





A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at the following link:



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ybd5daqe



.





The webcast of the conference call will also be available on Generac’s website (



http://www.generac.com



), under the Investor Relations link. The webcast link will be made available on the Company’s website prior to the start of the call within the Events section of the Investor Relations website.





Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website.







About Generac







Generac is a total energy solutions company that empowers people to use energy on their own terms. Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading global designer, manufacturer, and provider of a wide range of energy technology solutions. The Company provides power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices & solutions, and other power products serving the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets. Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the automatic home standby generator category. The Company continues to expand its energy technology offerings for homes and businesses in its mission to Power a Smarter World and lead the evolution to more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions.





SOURCE: Generac Holdings Inc.





CONTACT:





Kris Rosemann





Director – Corporate Development & Investor Relations





(262) 506-6064







InvestorRelations@generac.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.