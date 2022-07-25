Generac Holdings (GNRC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed at $238.54, marking a -0.58% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the generator maker had gained 6.85% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 13.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.55% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Generac Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.65, up 10.88% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.26 billion, up 37.13% from the prior-year quarter.

GNRC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.75 per share and revenue of $5.16 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.01% and +37.98%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Generac Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher within the past month. Generac Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Generac Holdings's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.43. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.43.

Meanwhile, GNRC's PEG ratio is currently 2.04. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Power Generation industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.04 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Power Generation industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

