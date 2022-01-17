Generac Holdings (GNRC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed the most recent trading day at $306.28, moving -1.31% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.81%.

Heading into today, shares of the generator maker had lost 14.31% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Generac Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Generac Holdings is projected to report earnings of $2.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.74%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.02 billion, up 34.13% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Generac Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.25% lower. Generac Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Generac Holdings has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.24 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.95.

Also, we should mention that GNRC has a PEG ratio of 1.97. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Power Generation industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Power Generation industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

