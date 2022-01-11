Generac Holdings (GNRC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed at $323.29, marking a -0.14% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.92% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the generator maker had lost 6.3% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.85% in that time.

Generac Holdings will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Generac Holdings to post earnings of $2.39 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.74%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.02 billion, up 34.13% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Generac Holdings should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher within the past month. Generac Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Generac Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.74. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.77, which means Generac Holdings is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that GNRC has a PEG ratio of 2.08. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GNRC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Power Generation industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

