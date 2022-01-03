Generac Holdings (GNRC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed the most recent trading day at $347.91, moving -1.14% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.46%.

Coming into today, shares of the generator maker had lost 8.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.56%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Generac Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Generac Holdings to post earnings of $2.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.21%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.02 billion, up 34% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Generac Holdings should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.33% lower within the past month. Generac Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Generac Holdings has a Forward P/E ratio of 36.96 right now. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 36.96.

It is also worth noting that GNRC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.77. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Power Generation industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 4.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Power Generation industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

